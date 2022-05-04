Construction of US$50m Marriott on Ogle Airport Rd set for June

Construction of a US$50 million AC Marriott hotel on the Ogle Airstrip road is expected to commence on June 1 of this year.

In a press release issued today, Trinuyana Investments Incorporated announced that it signed the contract on April 29th with China Habour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited for the construction of the internationally branded hotel at Goedverwagting. CHEC has secured major construction contracts here in recent years.

This phase of the project is expected to create some 400 jobs, it said.

The four-star, 150-room hotel is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Under the contract, the release said that a five-storey full-service hotel will be built near the Eugene F. Correia International Airport in Ogle.

It will include a swimming pool, fitness room, lounge, library, media salon, meeting room, reception area, a courtyard, and an outdoor area.

Paved parking lots, drive aisles, and site roads will be situated north of the building.

Additionally, the release said a total of 114 parking spaces will be provided and a drop-off roundabout will be constructed in front of the courtyard.

Retail stores are also included in the design.

Once completed, the release said that approximately 140 permanent jobs will be created with Guyanese nationals filling 99 percent of those jobs.

It said to fill these vacancies, training will be provided to improve the available supply of employees in all areas of the hospitality industry.

AC Hotels by Marriott operates as a subsidiary of Marriott International Inc.

In February 2020, a sod-turning ceremony was held for the construction of the hotel shortly after it was announced that Trinuyana Investments Incorporated of Guyana had signed an Agreement with the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) to develop a world class, select service hotel.

Trinidad and Tobago businessman, John Aboud of Amalgamated Security Services Limited, is the investor.