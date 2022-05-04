Driver in Sandy Babb St fatal accident in court -police awaiting autopsy results to bring further charges

Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara resident, Roberto Narine, the driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the accident that claimed the life of national squash player, Ian Mekdeci, was yesterday slapped with two traffic charges in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Narine, 37, of School Street, appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving an unlicensed vehicle.

Police Commander of Region 4 ‘A’, Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean said Narine pleaded not guilty to drunk driving charge and was placed on $20,000 bail while facing a $20,000 fine after pleading guilty to driving an unlicensed vehicle.