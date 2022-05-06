Guyana News

Private sector signs MoU with Houston-based business body

After the signing of the MoU
By

The Houston, Texas-based Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) have pledged to leverage their combined resources to boost economic relations between the United States and Guyana.

A joint release yesterday from the two said that the signing ceremony was witnessed by Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources,  Vickram Bharrat,  Sarah-Ann Lynch, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, ExxonMobil executives Dr. John Ardill and Alistair Routledge, and Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, the head of   G-Invest Guyana.