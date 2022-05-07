Corentyne businessman dies following collision, drunk driver arrested

A Corentyne businessman died while returning home from masjid yesterday morning after he was involved in a collision along the Nigg Public Road, in East Berbice, Corentyne, with a motorcar which was being driven by an intoxicated female who is currently in police custody.

Dead is Rajendra Khadaroo, also known as ‘Andy’, 41, of Albion Road, Corentyne, who was riding motorcycle, CG 4684. The accident reportedly happened sometime around 5.40 am.

Khadaroo, a popular Berbice biker, operated Sharon’s Snackette, along with his wife, at his residence opposite the Albion Police Station.