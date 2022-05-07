File for DPP in case of biker who died after Plaisance accident

Investigators have wrapped up their probe into the accident which claimed the life of motorcyclist Ronaldo Saul Drepaul and the case file will be sent for legal advice.

Contacted for an update yesterday, Director of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit, Mark Ramotar told Stabroek News that the file is currently being prepared.

Saul Drepaul, 29, a security officer of Venezuela Scheme, Melanie, East Coast Demerara succumbed around 8 pm on April 26 at the Woodlands Hospital.