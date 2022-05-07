Recommendations from press freedom symposium to be consolidated

The Department of Public Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister says that it will be moving to consolidate the recommendations from the two day press freedom symposium into actionable outcomes through further engagement of the “key actors across the local spectrum”.

In a statement on Thursday on the May 3-4 symposium at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the Department of the Public Affairs said that “chief among the issues emerging as most urgent, is the need for streamlining of social media news and current affairs outlets within a workable framework in the Fourth Estate”.