Deafening silence on fishing licensing agreement does not augur well for a resolution any time soon

Dear Editor,
This Arrival Day finds the ongoing Guyana/Suriname fishing licenses imbroglio continuing to impact negatively and it is rough going on our Corentyne fisher folk and industry (KN May 5). With no immediate end to the impasse in sight, and some outrageous demands from across the river being imposed, waiting with optimism seems poor consolation to an already challenging situation. The Suriname President’s deafening silence on the licensing agreement reached with his Guyana counterpart does not augur well for a resolution any time soon. It begs the question was the agreement between two new presidents an image booster without, it seems, due diligence undertaken by both sides?
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed