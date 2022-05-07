Charmaine Blackman returns to live performances

Charmaine Blackman will appear live in concert on May 29 at Cigars and Cognac, an eco-bar and lounge owned by James Bond. Fans will be treated to the singer performing covers as well as some of her own hit songs.

Charmaine shared that she had visited the bar on a karaoke night and done a handful of songs. Afterwards, Bond reached out and offered her the stage for one night and she accepted. “I’m grateful to Mr Bond for the opportunity. It was certainly a pleasant surprise when he mentioned it,” Charmaine said.