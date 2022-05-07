Channelling Mom

Over the years, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, I’ve shared something of my late Mother with you – from her influence on my sense of self to the quarrels we’ve had trying to make her a perfect cup of tea. Today will be no different, this time it is about channelling her in the making of certain things and maintaining her rituals. It keeps us close.

Lent and Cross Buns

We’ve not too long come out of the Lenten season and Easter, and this was one of the major periods of my Mother’s cooking and eating that has stayed with me (even as I rebelled once I left home). The non-eating of fish or meat on Wednesdays and Fridays during Lent I handled well, but you see the all-day fasting on Good Friday? Torture! These days, while I do not set out to fast on Good Fridays, I find myself eating late in the day, either vegetarian or seafood.