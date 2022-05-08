Shared governance has no political support

In the case of the Attorney General v Richardson, the then Attorney General, Basil Williams, challenged in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) the ruling of the Guyana Court of Appeal striking down as unconstitutional the provision of the Constitution that limited a President to two terms. During the hearing, it was revealed that the constitutional provision was one of the outcomes of a constitutional reform process starting in Guyana in 1999 and ending in 2001, with the implementation of the reforms by the National Assembly by constitutional amendments. The CCJ called for the Report.