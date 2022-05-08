It’s never too late to pursue a healthy lifestyle

A spanking new, world class fitness facility, Space Gym 2.0 recently opened its doors on Mandela Avenue, about a mile east of the ‘old’ location and many new faced would be gainers have begun to frequent the place. I am all for it.

However, there are still many others who may still be contemplating getting their gym membership, holding back because of age, fitness level, lack of confidence or something else. Whether you’re starting a new exercise programme or trying to adopt a healthy habit, new beginnings can be both exciting and challenging. While some people look forward to change, others fear stepping outside of their comfort zones. If you find yourself identifying more with the latter type, some words of wisdom may help inspire you to change your perspective.

I hope this column can be the inspiration you need to get started on a journey toward a healthier, happier life.