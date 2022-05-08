Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Muddle

I checked my watch during “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and was surprised to find that only thirty minutes remained. The surprise was less about the swiftness with which the film moves (admittedly, its 126 minutes move with momentum) but instead I was wondering when the assault of exposition that merely promised potential drama would actually give way to some kind of robust characterisations or plot developments or anything that felt genuinely meaningful. Even within the framework of the serialised nature of MCU films, this new entry feels fascinatingly devoid of much that feels lasting or indelible. Certainly, there’s a great deal of eye catching spectacle at work, courtesy of Sam Raimi’s direction. And, certainly, there are familiar characters, and some unfamiliar versions of familiar characters. Characters exist. Things happen to them. And there’s a ghost of something that feels somewhat momentous towards the end. But for a film so dressed in technical manoeuvrings, my lasting thought after finishing “Multiverse of Madness” was how much it seemed to be suffused with a lasting sense of nothingness. Instead, every other turn seemed to ask us to trust in belief in the thinnest of character arcs or motivation. At every turn it asks us to “just go with it”. Not towards any seismic sense of madness, but just an ordinary muddle.