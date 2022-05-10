Bartica man critical after stabbing

A 21-year-old Bartica resident is currently battling for his life at a city hospital after he was allegedly critically wounded by a relative during an argument on Mother’s Day.

Injured is Keshan Blackman of Lot 31 Fifth Avenue, Bartica.

The incident occurred around 10.00 hrs. Blackman was stabbed once in his abdomen.

Police last night confirmed that the suspect, Blackman’s 49-year-old relative was arrested and is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

According to the police, investigations revealed that Blackman and his relative had an argument on Sunday during which she allegedly held a knife and a cutlass in her hands.

During the process, the police said that Blackman allegedly ran into his relative and he sustained a stab wound.

He was rushed to the Bartica Hospital and later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.