Housing Ministry says reaches solution with Amelia’s Ward Squatters

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday said it had reached an amicable settlement with sixteen residents of Amelia’s Ward, Linden who said that their structures had been demolished by the CH&PA and they are to be allocated house lots in other areas.

CH&PA Chief Executive Officer Sherwyn Greaves visited the area yesterday after Region 10 officials expressed disgust at the way bulldozing of the structures had occurred to make way for a housing scheme road.

A release from the CH&PA yesterday said that during his meeting with the residents, Greaves pointed out that the structures were not there in December 2021 and they were recently erected despite advice by the Authority not to build in that area.

The release said that the sixteen persons who came forward to lay claim to structures which were demolished during an exercise in a squatting area at Phase 4, Amelia’s Ward Linden, were part of a “fruitful” discussion with Greaves.

Yesterday, the CEO along with housing officials engaged persons at the Regional Housing Office, Linden where they highlighted their plight and were informed of the Ministry’s approach in moving forward.

“The engagement was very fruitful. I came in with some trepidation of hostility but there was nothing like that and I must commend the people for that,” the CEO stated, according to the release.

Greaves told residents that while the exercise was “unfortunate, it was necessary as the area was earmarked for a new thoroughfare and the agency could no longer sit by and hold back development”.

When the occupation survey was done in mid 2021, he said that there were no structures in the path of the road and squatters in the area were advised against erecting new structures and making additions to existing ones.

“These structures weren’t here when we first visited in December 2021, they are new structures and unfortunately, they fell directly where the roads were going and had to be moved…Nevertheless, those persons will be reallocated house lots in other locations so that they will not be out of residence”, he said.

Of the sixteen informal settlements, the release said that only two habitable structures existed at the time of demolition, while the other structures varied in nature from chain link fences to wooden and concrete foundations. However, the release said that the CEO has committed to providing alternative housing solutions for all persons affected. The allocation of the house lots is expected to begin as early as Friday.

While the affected persons have agreed to the suggested resolution to the matter, the CEO pointed out that the issue of squatting is causing major setbacks in the housing drive for the region.

He said that while there are genuine instances, where persons are forced to occupy lands illegally, this practice cannot and would not be encouraged.

Greaves said, “last year we allocated 400 house lots in Amelia’s Ward and we cannot give persons access to those lots because of those persons who are squatting. Now we have to move around that and we have to constantly be changing our plan and it is unfair to those 400 people to be affected by a few so as a result those actions were taken.”

On Sunday, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal had denied that 20 squatters’ structures were bulldozed beginning on May 5th but he defended the move to clear the way for an access road stating that adequate notice had been given.

The issue was brought to light by a series of Facebook posts by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 10 and Members of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira and Devin Sears.

Cease and desist

In a letter, dated May 05, 2022 [a national holiday], Secretary of the CH&PA Rajesh Ramgoolam ordered the squatters to cease and desist from all future construction.

The letter stated, “In pursuance of all of the powers vested in it under the provisions of the Town and Country Planning Act, Cap 20:01, Laws of Guyana, the Central Housing and Planning Authority hereby calls upon you to cease and desist from all unauthorised developmental works and remove all encumbrances including wooden structures on or before 12th May 2022.”

Ramgoolam also advised the squatters that failure to comply would result in the law being enforced.

Despite the contravention notice being issued on May 05, the CH&PA went ahead and began dismantling the structures on the same day. This move was in contravention of the notice issued by the Housing Authority.

According to Regional Chairman Deron Adams in excess of 20 dwellings were destroyed along with farms.

In a statement, the RDC questioned why the exercise was carried out so hurriedly noting that it commenced on a national holiday.

“The deadline given for these residents to comply is clearly stated as May 12th, 2022, which has not even arrived as yet, but still the area has been bulldozed. The Regional Democratic Council of Region 10 condemns in the strongest way this vile act and calls on the Ministry/Ministries to outline immediately what compensation and relocation arrangements will be put in place for the residents who are affected by this new development work and whole structures have been damaged by their operatives so far,” the statement read.

The RDC said that it “stands in complete solidarity” with the residents since there was a “clear breach of protocols” by the government. It also called for a clear determination of what will be done for the affected residents before any further work is contemplated.