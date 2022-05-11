Trinidad man wins US$5m in Florida lottery

(Trinidad Guardian) A 57-year-old Trinidad and Tobago national has won US$5 million (TT$34,046,885) in a Florida lottery.

The man is a resident of St Joseph, Trinidad, and although his name has been announced, we’ve opted not to disclose it.

Florida Lottery officials said the man claimed a US$5 million top prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of US$3,960,000 (TT$26,965,133).

The Trini man purchased his winning ticket from Infoplace USA, located at 11401 Northwest 12th Street in Miami.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game features 32 top prizes of US$5 million and 100 prizes of US$1 million.

Additionally, lottery officials said, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to US$100,000.