Not in good taste

Dear Editor,
Was it dignified and in good taste to engage in heated, informal discussions at the reception, where the host was one of those from the international community who stood on the side of democracy? (SN May 10) While it was seen as light banter, it turned heated, as the issues being discussed were serious and controversial, and drew onlookers from all divides. It brought back flashes of the feral blast some years ago, though the circumstances were different. Better should have been the order of the night from both sides.
Yours faithfully,
Shamshun Mohamed