Monkeypox confirmed in Jamaica

(Jamaica Gleaner) The Monkeypox virus has been confirmed in Jamaica.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton told a press conference yesterday afternoon that the case is a man who recently returned to Jamaica from the United Kingdom.

Tufton said he went to the public health system on July 5, having arrived on the island five days earlier.

He said the patient has been isolated and his close contacts are in quarantine.

He said contract tracing will continue if it becomes necessary.

Tufton said Jamaica’s emergency response protocols have been activated while urging Jamaicans not to panic.