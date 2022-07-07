People know who the riot instigators are

Dear Editor,
Many Guyanese are still shocked about the Mon Repos riot last Tuesday. Innocent hard working people are devastated and hurt, scars which monetary compensation cannot dispel. Some of us believe that the riots were not just happenstance, and their genesis was birthed on social media platforms. Make no mistake, the Guyanese people know who the instigators of the rioters are. I have spoken to some of the good people from Mon Repos, and their message is clear: they had enough!
Sincerely,
Chitrakha Persaud