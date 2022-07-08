Antigua’s buggery law struck down by Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court

Stating that the selection of an intimate partner is a private and a personal choice between same-sex consenting adults, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) has stuck down Antigua and Barbuda’s buggery laws which were challenged by gay rights activist Orden David and the Women Against Rape Inc., (WARI).
The Court found Sections 12 and 15 of the Sexual Offences Act 1995 of Antigua, to have been in contravention of the provisions of Sections 3, 5, 12, and 14 of the Constitution of Antigua and Barbuda.