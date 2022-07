Police Constable Sherwin Peters, who is accused of unlawfully killing Dartmouth businessman Orin Boston at his home during an operation in 2021, was yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court in Suddie.

Peters, who is attached to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit was charged with manslaughter on January 14, 2022. He was placed on $1M bail.

The matter was heard before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.