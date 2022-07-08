Athletes should pay close attention to the Russia-Griner drugs issue

Dear Editor,

American Basketball Star Athlete, Brittney Griner, who is currently detained by the Russian Government for a drugs related matter (illegal possession of cannabis) indeed give me a shock after reading a Reuters Press Report dated July 7, 2022 at 12:48 pm and captioned ‘U.S. Basketball star , Giner admits Russian drugs charge but denies intent.’ From the beginning of this case, I felt she was ‘set up’ by the Russian officials. Why risk it all? Some are saying it’s the best way out to admit to the drugs charge and there could possibly be a prisoner swap between Russia and America. Who knows?

Guyana on the other hand is currently preparing athletes to be jetted off to the World Track and Field Championship in Oregon, Commonwealth Games, and Islamic Games etc. I am almost certain there are very strict guidelines and policies by the World Governing Sports Bodies in place that athletes have to adhere to in company of respective Chef de Mission etc. The situation in Russian should now be a major eye opener to ‘Guyanese Athletes,’ both juniors and seniors when abroad in other locations. I honestly don’t know if any other country along with Russia who is not lenient with foreign athletes breaking the laws, but we need to, with urgency pay close attention from this particular issue and at no time fall prey to any similar situation with athletes.

Perhaps the respective’ Guyanese Chef de Mission’s’ might now have additional duties to check athletes’ luggages or suitcases thoroughly when leaving other countries and returning to Guyana…Just for precaution…

Sincerely,

T. Pemberton