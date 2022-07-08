GFF owes Golden Jaguars ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars’ – source

Despite playing four matches in the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League during the month of June, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is yet to remunerate the Golden Jaguars roster their match-day fees, and has only partially paid them for their attendance at the Trinidad and Tobago training camp.

This was confirmed by a source close to the programme who spoke on the condition of anonymity. According to the source, “The GFF has not paid the players for the CONCACAF Nations League games and also owes them partially for the Trinidad and Tobago camp. For different players it’s different amounts, those who start the games will receive more money than those who were substitutes and who didn’t play. The least amount a player is owed is around $100,000, while in some cases, it’s in the hundreds of thousands.”

Efforts to contact General Secretary Ian Alves proved futile as calls to his cellular device were directed to voicemail. Meanwhile, GFF Communications Officer Keeran Williams in an invited comment stated, “I have no information on that, I have no details.”

Guyana contested four matches in the confederation tournament. The squad defeated Montserrat and Bermuda [2-1] but suffered historic embarrassing losses to Haiti [2-6, and 0-6].

The source further divulged, “The players were told that they would have been paid on June 30th but they have not received a cent yet, they have not told the players when they will be paid. These monies are for the Nations League matches and they still owe US$300 for the Trinidad and Tobago camp. They owe the players hundreds of thousands and are still banning them.”

The GFF had suspended several players and an official for their participation in the unsanctioned Magnum Tonic Wine ‘Unfinished Business’ Futsal Tournament.

This was confirmed by an official release from the federation to its member associations, affiliates, and elite league clubs. According to the correspondence, which was dated June 19th, and signed by General Secretary Ian Alves, the suspended players, several of whom were part of the Nations League campaign, are: Jermaine Beckles, Jermaine Junior, Nicholas MacArthur, Colin Nelson, Darren Niles, Clive Nobrega, Hubert Pedro, Jamal Pedro, Eusi Phillips, Gregory Richardson, Pernell Schultz, Randolph Wagner, and Daniel Wilson. The penalised official is Technical Development Officer, Travis Bess.