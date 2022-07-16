Bangladesh eye clean sweep, Windies seek consolation win

West Indies will be looking to end their losing streak against Bangladesh in the 50-over format as the two square off in the final One Day International at the National Stadium, Providence.

West Indies have won just four of their 14 ODIs this year.

The hosts have lost their last 10 ODI matches against Bangladesh with their last victory coming back in 2018. Of those 10 loses, Bangladesh have won batting first on eight occasions. At this venue, Bangladesh have beaten West Indies all four times.

Ironically, Bangladesh’s unassailable 2-0 lead represents the only two matches they have won on tour so far and they will be eager to end with a clean sweep.

The West Indies have not found an answer to the Bangladesh bowlers, particularly Mehidy Miraz who has bagged seven wickets with an economy rate of 3.8. Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed have also supported with five and three wickets respectively at decent economy rates.

Apart from Gudakesh Motie, no other bowler from West Indies has taken two wickets and only Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein have managed to take a wicket in mostly overcast conditions.

Prior to the final match, West Indies captain, Pooran contended that his bowlers have not had a comfortable total to defend with his side managing 149 and 108 in the two matches so far. However, he believes the bowlers have done a fantastic job but the batsmen will need to figure out a way to bat all 50 overs.

Their inexperienced bowling attack has provided Tamim Iqbal the perfect platform to be reintegrated back into international cricket. The Bangladesh captain has seized the opportunity and is so far the most productive batsman with 83 runs and the only one to score a half-century. He has been well supported by Najmul Shanto and Mahmudullah. Shamarh Brooks is the most productive batsman for the hosts with 38 runs.

Arguably the best batsman in the side, Shai Hope has just 18 runs under his belt and West Indies would desperately want him to come to the party.

Should West Indies manage a solid platform with Kyle Mayers, Hope and Brooks at the top, this could provide the stage for Rovman Powell, Pooran, Shepherd, Brandon King and Keemo Paul to produce an explosive finish. Another option could be West Indies boosting their batting with the inclusion of Keacy Carty.

Bangladesh’s captain, Iqbal has expressed an intent to test their bench strength and could see the inclusion of Taskin Ahmed, Anamul Haque and Ebadot Hossain. The match bowls off at 9.30 hours today.