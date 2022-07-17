Two Barbadian licensees get medicinal cannabis licences

(Barbados Nation) – Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA), Senator Shanika Roberts-Odle said the approval of its first nine licences to two Barbadian licensees was a great step for the island’s entrance into the sector.

Roberts-Odle said she was “excited and very happy” that the board of the BCMLA and the Cabinet of Barbados had approved the licences for Best Buds and Cleland Organics Inc.

“Barbados is moving towards an ambitious new industry and our strategic plan clearly sets out bold targets to fully realise the potential of this market,” she said.

“This first set of licences represents a new economic sector under the medicinal cannabis industry, which will drive economic diversification across existing local sectors, stimulate jobs, and training opportunities and encourage local, regional, and international investment and entrepreneurship.”

She said the BCMLA team had worked diligently with applicants since the application portal opened in January last year.