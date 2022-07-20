From the backtrack to heralded NY police commander Ralph Clement wants to give back to Guyana

By Desiree Kissoon

The Commander of Man-hattan’s New York Police Department’s (NYPD) 9th Precinct has Guyana on his mind even as he oversees approximately 140 officers in his unit.

Guyana-born Deputy Inspector Ralph Clement is proud of his Guyanese heritage. He told Stabroek News that he yearns for the day when he will be able to share his knowledge in law enforcement with Guyana.

Clement was recently highlighted in several mainstream media in New York as America celebrated Heritage Month. The reports channelled his journey from arriving in the United States via the backtrack at the age of 14, to becoming Deputy Inspector of the NYPD and Commander of the 9th Precinct.