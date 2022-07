A New Amsterdam (NA) man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with murder.

He is accused of slitting another man’s throat in a midday fight last Saturday.

Dexroy Olegton, 40, a labourer of Winkle Road, NA appeared at the NA Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh where he was charged with the offence of murder committed on Jermaine Elias, also known as ‘Deportee,’ 39, of Number 43, Stanley-town, NA on July 16.