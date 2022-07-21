Guyanese Hindu community in NY loses stalwart leader

Dear Editor,
Our Guyanese community in New York and the Hindu community in general have lost a stalwart when Dharmacharya Ji, Pandit Beni Madho Misra aka Pandit Rishi Misir Ji, passed away on July 18th 2022, at the age of 82 years. He was the grandson of Sri Beni Madho Misra Ji of whom he was named after. Aji Ji went to British Guiana on December 21st, 1889 on the ship Rohilla and took his Ramayan with him. This Ramayan was passed onto his son Pandit Kalika Misra Ji who was the father of Dharmacharya Ji. Dharmacharya Ji was the spiritual leader of the major Hindus groups in New York.
Sincerely,
N. Sahadeo