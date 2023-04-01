President says nearly 5,000 issues raised in outreach

President Irfaan Ali yesterday reported that nearly 5,000 issues were attended to within the space of two days in his administration’s outreach to Region Three.

Dubbed as a means of getting to the people directly to listen to and work on their concerns, the President along with various Ministers and Government Agencies took over the space at the Leonora Track and Field Facility to conduct the two-day outreach.

At the outreach, the government in tracking the works that have been done throughout the two days, developed an app to plot progress to the finalization of the matters.