Trawler owners say fish catch back to normal -want gov’t help with markets

Members of the Guyana Association of Trawler Owners and Seafood Processors (GATOSP) met with Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday and said that their recent fish catches were nearly 100% of the figure from three years ago.

Head of the GATOSP, Ruben Charles said, according to a release form the Ministry of Agricul-ture, that trawler operators have recorded almost 100% of their normal harvest following almost three years of low catches.

Ravi Rafiwan, a member of the GATOSP said that he returned to sea some three months ago and has seen a significant increase in his catch.