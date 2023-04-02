Dear Editor,

I refer to an article captioned `Recovering painkiller addict Keith Burrowes wants to prevent others going the same route’ published in the Sunday Stabroek on 12/03/2023.

This article was intended to highlight the serious health consequences of using opioids, even if it’s in the form of pain killers. I publicly congratulate the writer of the article who also conducted the interview. The article was written as a caution to others and is a general representation of how I developed an unhealthy reliance on opioid-based pain killers to manage chronic pain and my recovery.

After the above-captioned article was published, several friends and colleagues encouraged me to clarify or expand a few topics in the article. It is important to note that the article was published before I had the opportunity to review its contents. The intention of my letter today is to provide clarity and additional details, based on the sum of comments. This feedback is captured under the following four sub-headings:

I take responsibility for all my decisions

Editor, most of the comments I’ve received, sought to suggest that blame was placed on others for the decisions taken by me. I wish to make it very clear that I was fully aware of my medical situation when I agreed to my work responsibilities, whether it was serving on a board or working in a full-time capacity. Since I was a teenager, I was always passionate about serving my country and did so without fear or favour, despite my medical condition and other challenges. I was never forced by former Presidents HE Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, HE Mr. Donald Ramotar nor the former Head of the Presidential Secretariat Dr. Roger Luncheon to accept an assignment. Yes, Dr. Jagdeo may have persuaded me continue to serve Guyana, largely because of my admiration for his work and the duty I felt to serve the people of Guyana. I also would like to add that these leaders, other senior officials in the PPP administration and members of the main opposition were always concerned about my condition and, in many instances, appealed to me to seek further treatment. However, I felt that I could have dealt with my health condition independently.

Further, I would like to clarify the following line reflected in the article: “I was able to keep myself away from those vices because I had a lot of people who supported me and my addiction.” In reality, several persons who knew of the frequent pain I experienced did not agree with my prolonged use of pain killers. I opted to use painkillers without fully understanding the implications of prolonged use of pain killers because I did not want to have another surgery. However, I did reach out to hospitals in Guyana and overseas for advice on alternative approaches to pain management and addiction recovery. These approaches temporarily relieved my pain, however oftentimes my pain was unbearable, inevitably my dependency on painkillers was prolonged.

Payment of board stipends

The issue of board fees was raised in the article (related to my workload serving on several board of Directors (BoD). The article correctly stated that I donated the stipend I received while serving on GAIBANK’s BoD to a welfare fund to assist staff members. It was further stated that I did not collect stipends while serving on several state boards after GAIBANK was merged. Several persons requested that I clarify this issue. It should be noted that on my request to the management of the institutions in question, my stipends were donated with the specific request that it was used to fund initiatives that directly benefitted the staff of these institutions. For example: (1) In the case of GUYSUCO, my stipend went to the main union (GAWU) to support workers who were injured on the job (while it was not requested, the late Comrade Komal Chand provided me with a periodical update on how these funds were helping individuals in their recovery). (2) As the chairman of the GNNL my stipend was used to support staff who were interested in improving their capacity to function on the job by completing short courses, e.g. For example, computer studies. (3) At GO-INVEST, a significant portion of the remuneration I received was donated to the annual end-of-year social event and staff development initiatives. These are just a few examples.

Issues raised in relation to GAIBANK

a. Sports/Culture/Educational Club

When I joined the staff of GAIBANK in 1983, there was a Sports Club where all staff members were members of the club, not only managers as was inadvertently stated in the article. I was elected secretary a few months after my employment. It is worthwhile, to note that the constitution of this association stated that the president’s position must be held by a member of the management team. I soon realised that while the president at the time had very good intentions, he did not have the time and drive to radically develop the club and expand its services. I, therefore, organised a referendum to change the constitution and was soon after elected president, a position I held until the bank was merged with GNCB. The article did indicate that our club emerged as the most recognised among the banking sector and in the country.

We were the leading public institution in several sporting activities (example football and dominoes), we organized (as the writer highlighted) the first Interbank Impromptu Speaking and Debating Competition, an Interbank Fashion Show and our annual signature event under the patronage of the President of Guyana (held several times under HE President Desmond Hoyte and once under HE President Cheddi Jagan). This was the evening of classical music (Western, Indian and African music) that attracted large sections of the diplomatic community and senior officials from the private and public sectors. This club contributed significantly to the high level of comradery and unity that existed at this institution.

b. Expanding on the severance pay issue (Merger of GAIBANK and GNCB)

Editor, I was elected Staff Director in 1988 to represent the positions of the whole staff (management and non-management) on the Board of Directors. I had no interest in being a silent member and was adamant that the positions taken to the board had wide representation. I, therefore, initiated the formation of a Staff Welfare Association (made up of a representatives of every department). These representatives would provide me with issues that staff members would like the board to address. I was unanimously re-elected at every subsequent election. It was a privilege and my responsibility to ensure that staff members got the best severance pay package when the bank was merged in 2005. I would like to clarify that I approached the then Finance Minister Mr. Asgar Ally to provide me with a letter stating that as Minister he supported the board’s decision to approving the severance pay package presented on behalf of the staff. The Minister was removed from this position two days after this letter was granted. Based on information I was privy to, as a member of the board, I would say without fear of contradiction that the letter prevented a situation whereby this agreement would have been rendered null and void thus resulting in the staff being forced to accept a less advantageous package.

Editor, I wish to thank you for this opportunity to clarify the issues highlighted above, and the reporter for highlighting the very important issue of the dire consequences of opioids. Because of my experience, I plan to continue advocating against the use of these in any form, for short or long-term pain management. I would also like to publicly express gratitude to Drs. Jagdeo and Luncheon, Mr. Ramotar and other senior governmental officials for their compassion, concern, and counsel during a very difficult period of my life. I also thank my wonderful staff (of the various institutions) for their kindness and understanding. Finally, I wish to thank all my friends and all the doctors in the private and public sectors who tried their utmost to help me overcome this medical situation. My public appreciation for your efforts long overdue.

With kind regards,

Keith Burrowes