Revision of draft Engineers Bill complete, Nandlall says

After lying in a Cabinet sub-Committee since 2020, the draft Engineers Bill has been reviewed and will soon be laid in Parliament, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General Anil Nandlall has announced. The bill, however, still requires the committee’s endorsement.

“The intent is to create the most modern legal infrastructure available in order to create the type of regulatory framework necessary to bring efficiency and modernity to every sector, in particular those which involve infrastructural developments and the provision of social services to the people of Guyana. It is against this backdrop that the Engineers Bill of 2020 is to be situated,” Nandlall told the Stabroek News last week.