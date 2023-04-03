Mikal Bridges scores 30, Nets hold off furious comeback by Jazz

Mikal Bridges scored 30 points and the Brooklyn Nets survived a late scare from the visiting Utah Jazz for a 111-110 victory yesterday afternoon.
Cameron Johnson finished with 18 points, including a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining, and Spencer Dinwiddie totaled 17 points and 12 assists to help the Nets win their third straight.
Talen Horton-Tucker sparked a huge Jazz comeback, scoring 32 points and dishing out eight assists, but Utah’s rally from down 23 points in the fourth quarter came up just shy.