Teams compete tonight for spots in One Guyana Futsal main draw

The One Guyana Futsal championship will kick-off tonight at the National Gymnasium from 6:00 pm with a 12-team play-in tournament where the top six teams will move into the event’s main draw that runs from April 9 – May 20. Organisers, the Kashif and Shanghai

Organisation, stated that patrons are not required to pay an admission fee to access the venue.

Foot Steppers and Thomas Lands are the first two sides set to compete tonight playing for a chance to join Group A alongside Sparta Boss, Future Stars and NA United. The winner between Jetty Ballers and New Market Street will join Group B with Gold is Money, Beterverwagting (BV) and Melanie.