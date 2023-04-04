How is `Shell’ able to self-declare his candidacy without official word from PPP?

Dear Editor,
Given that the People’s Progressive Party has not submitted nominations nor named any candidates for Local Government Elections to date, it would seem that the questions asked of Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohammed by way of missive (Stabroek 3.31.23) are premature. The question that should be asked is how is `Shell’ Mohammed able to self-declare his candidacy without official word from the PPP’s General Secretary or other Party spokesperson. Early April Fool’s prank or a case where the ‘Golden Rule’ applies? i.e “ he who has the gold makes the rules”.
Yours faithfully,
(Name and address provided)