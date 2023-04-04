WIPA hails Harpy Eagles ‘dominant’ title capture

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Regional players union, WIPA, has hailed Guyana Harpy Eagles’ capture of the West Indies Championship.

Harpy Eagles, led by captain Leon Johnson, defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 17 runs on a dramatic final morning of the decisive final round at the Guyana National Stadium on Saturday, to clinch the sixth title of the professional era but first in three seasons.

The conquest was especially significant as Johnson was playing his final first class match after announcing his intention to retire mid-way during the campaign.

“WIPA whole-heartedly congratulates the Guyana Harpy Eagles on a dominant performance throughout the tournament and lifting the title,” said president and CEO, Wavell Hinds.

“Additionally, WIPA salutes captain Leon Johnson on a successful career at his retirement from first-class cricket and we wish him continued success for the future.”

Harpy Eagles ended with 84 points, 10.2 clear of Windward Islands Volcanoes who trounced Barbados Pride by 121 runs at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, also on Saturday’s final day.

Pride, who were seeking a hat-trick of titles, finished third on 55.6 points after suffering their third defeat of the season, while Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were fourth on 49.4 following their resounding nine-wicket victory over winless bottom-of-the-table Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Hurricanes were fifth on 46.2 while Scorpions were last on 25.6.

Points standings in the West Indies Championship after the fifth and final round of matches on Saturday.

(1) Guyana Harpy Eagles 84 points – Champions

(2) Windward Islands Volcanoes 74.2

(3) Barbados Pride 55.6

(4) Trinidad & Tobago Red Force 49.4

(5) Leeward Islands Hurricanes 46.2

(6) Jamaica Scorpions 25.6