A 35-year-old miner is currently in custody pending charges after a 12-gauge shotgun was recovered from bushes in Imbaimadai, Region Seven.

The police have identified the man as Derbia Vieira.

According to a police report, ranks in Region Seven at about 14:45 hrs on Monday, acted on information received from the man’s mother, a cook, from Omenike Village, Imbaimadai who contacted them and the village toshao and informed them about the shotgun.