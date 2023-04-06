Guyana-born pacer steals the show in Canada win

WINDHOEK, Namibia, CMC – A destructive, career-best spell from Guyana-born pacer Jeremy Gordon enabled Canada to finish the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff with a 90-run win against Papua New Guinea yesterday.

Gordon, 36, ripped the heart out of the PNG batting with a spell of six for 43 from his allotted 10 overs, and the southwestern Pacific side were bowled out 128 in 37 overs in their pursuit of a target of 219 at the United Cricket Club.

Tony Ura led the way for PNG with 36 and Assad Vala made 29, but several of the batsmen were guilty of getting starts, but failing to carry on to bigger scores.

There was a gritty 33 from Norman Vanua batting at nine before he was run out to bring the match to a close.

The result, however, held no significance for the Canadians, since the United States and United Arab Emirates confirmed the top two places in the standings the previous day.

The Americans and the Emiratis will progress to the next stage of qualifying to be staged in June and July this year in Zimbabwe, where they will face West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, and the hosts to battle for the final two places in the World Cup to be held in October and November in India.

Earlier, Canada got vital contributions from opener Aaron Johnson with 53 from 48 balls, while Pargat Singh continued his brilliant form in the tournament with 66 off 104 balls batting at three, and the North American side posted 218 for eight from their 50 overs.

But there was little resistance from the rest of the batting, Saad bin Zafar getting 28, and the only other batsman to pass 20.

John Kariko was the pick of the PNG bowlers, taking four for 45 from 10 overs.