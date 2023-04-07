US Embassy officially takes over Country Club as new USD $400m site coming

(Trinidad Guardian) The US State Department officially announced the acquisition of 137 Long Circular Road, Maraval. US Ambassador Candace Bond officially signed off on the deal on April 5. She said over $400 million USD will be spent on the project.

“The U.S. Government’s commitment to the construction of a new embassy is a powerful indicator of the longstanding, robust relationship between the people and government of the United States and the people and government of Trinidad and Tobago,” Ambassador Bond said.

“The U.S. government will invest more than US$400 million to plan, design, and build the new U.S. Embassy. In addition to providing scores of jobs during the new embassy’s construction, the project will showcase state-of-the-art and eco-friendly designs and materials. It will also allow the U.S. Embassy to better serve our constituents, improve the experience for visa applicants, and provide new and improved facilities and services for those conducting business with the U.S. Government.”