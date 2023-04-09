Clarice Francina January turns 100

Clarice Francina January became the latest member of the century club having reached the milestone on April 4th.

The vocal and energetic resident of the Palms celebrated her birthday in the presence of Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, her friends and family.

Aunty Clarice was born in Buxton as the first of 14 children, a release from the Ministry of Human Services said. After finishing school at Buxton, she was in tune with music, especially the piano while her career took her down the path of nursing where she spent a number of years at the Mental Hospital in New Amsterdam.