Governing Georgetown

The capital city has always represented a challenge for a PPP government. With its predilection for controlling every conceivable political space, the fact that the most important urban region in the country does not fall directly under its sway has been a source of considerable vexation for it. The southern wards of Georgetown are the PNC’s traditional heartland, and its best efforts notwithstanding, Freedom House has never made much of an inroad into changing voting patterns there. Its response has been, therefore, to prevent the City Council from functioning, and then to swoop in occasionally and perform a task which falls under the municipality’s remit in order to demonstrate that only the government can run the capital effectively.

Alternatively, it will once in a while advance funding, usually in the form of taxes which it owes the city, or which represent an advance payment on these, in order to pay the garbage companies. This would be with a view to proving that the Council was not spending the rates and taxes it collected responsibly.