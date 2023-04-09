Dear Editor,

The shackles on the feet of Tacuma Ogunseye are no accident. While I am no expert on the Standing Orders of the GPF, my question would be where is a 71-year-old political leader going to run after he turned himself in? People who have committed far more egregious crimes are handcuffed. If the authoritarian Ali/Jagdeo regime is trying to instill fear in the hearts of black people, it will have the opposite effect. Those shackles will never restrain our humanity, our hearts, our spirit, our mind, and our mouths. We will not be cowed into submission by little tin gods. There are Tacumas everywhere, and we will stand up with all Guyanese against the inhumanity that is meted out to African Guyanese. Shackles will only serve to strengthen our resolve to speak out, stand up and raise our voices in unity. I am a proud, black Guyanese. People’s Power, no Dictator!

Yours faithfully,

Yuri Westmaas