12 -year-old hospitalized after struck by car on Golden Flece Public Road

A twelve-year-old is currently hospitalised at the Suddie Public Hospital after she was hit down by a car yesterday on the Golden Fleece Public Road shortly after she left robotics classes conducted at a church.

The accident occurred around 13:00 involving motor car bearing registration number PAC 3473 and Ashana Mohamed of Zorg.

Mother of the child Melisa Mohamed related that she received a call around 13:05 from a nurse at the Suddie Public hospital informing that her child was in the hospital following an accident.

“My daughter keep saying her head hurting the impact went to her head and I am really worried,” the mother said after visiting the hospital.

A resident related that she heard a loud impact and saw child out the roadway. She was picked up in a conscious state and rushed to the hospital where she remains a patient.

The driver is currently in police custody.