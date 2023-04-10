Floor It Guyana wins prestigious 2023 BIZX America Award

Floor It Guyana, which specializes in hardwood flooring, was awarded the 2023 BIZX America Award for Best Import/Export Company at a ceremony held in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 5th, 2023. The award ceremony was attended by some of the top business leaders from around the world.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Floor It Guyana Andre Cummings accepted the award on behalf of the company. Delivering remarks, Cummings said, “We are thrilled to receive this award. It is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and our commitment to excellence. We strive to provide our clients with the best possible service, and this award is a validation of our efforts.”