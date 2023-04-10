Heavily laden trucks creating fear among Non Pariel residents

Dear Editor,

We the residents of Non Pariel East Coast Demerara are faced with a gruesome problem that is causing fear and uncertainty emanating from heavy duty trucks laden with sand, pebbles, etc., that traverse the Non Pariel road. There is a new housing scheme that is opening aback of Non Pariel leading to the backlands of cane fields/savannahs and is doing major road works etc. They come through Coldingen road and right turn easternly to Non Pariel road. These trucks are heavily laden with road materials and work three or more shifts beginning before 7:00 a.m. in the morning, 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 3:00 a.m. etc.

Whenever these trucks drive on this Non Pariel road, there is fear within our hearts, one could feel naturally tremors within the home, the bed you sleep on shake, the chair, fridge and all furniture moving bit by bit. There is more fear at nights when the tremors are coming from these laden trucks. We are afraid that these homes can collapse and cause critical damage to human lives and properties. Sometimes we imagine if these homes crumble, then what or whom would take responsibility for damages and lives are involved. Animals runs for shelter at the rumbling noise of these heavily laden trucks.

There is another road leading to the burial ground where, it is understood, another contractor blocked that road causing these trucks to use the present Non Pariel road. This road leading to the burial ground has houses far in and the dust pollution blow in the direction of the fields etc. This present Non Pariel road is now in a badly deteriorating state, with over one hundred pot holes, both large and small, that in the rainy weather it is terrible coming out on foot. Whenever these trucks drive along here the road becomes a dust- like havoc that the houses have to close all day, one cannot see what is coming either way; one has to cover his face and stand and wait until the dust blows away into the residents’ home before starting to walk again.

This problem has become unbearable and cannot be tolerated any longer. We were advised to lodge complaints to NDC, Buxton, but are referred to Ministry of Housing and Water, Ministry of Public Works but to no avail as the phones are ringing out. We the residents are now pleading for attention and a diversion of these nasty trucks along the Non Pariel towards the road leading to the burial ground side as early as possible. We are calling on the relevant authorities to save our homes and our health. Please help.

Sincerely,

Residents of Non Pariel

East Coast Demerara