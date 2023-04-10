Santa Rosa, Mackenzie High and East Ruimveldt through to quarter-finals —Milo Secondary Schools football competition

Santa Rosa, Carmel, Mackenzie High, and East Ruimveldt clinched quarterfinal berths in the 9th Milo Secondary Schools U18 Football Championship, after round of 16 victories yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Carifesta Avenue.

Santa Rosa crushed 8th of May 6-1. Roy Vamsluytman bagged a brace in the third and 86th minute, whilst Darius Williams, Kevin Joseph, Travis Jarvis, and Deon Chapelle netted in the 25th, 79th, 81st, and 88th minute respectively.

For the loser, Anias Glasgow found the back of the net in the 50th minute.