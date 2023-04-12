Those celebrating Easter Monday in the National Park, on the Kitty seawall and on the East Coast left large amounts of garbage. They dropped any and everything. Yesterday, Stabroek News visited the National Park and staff were observed picking up boxes, plastic, bags, bottles, foodstuff and spoons among other waste. Piles of overflowing garbage bags could be seen in some places while in other areas, garbage was openly scattered all around.
Garbage left all over National Park, seawall after Easter celebrations
