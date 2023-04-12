Guyana News

Garbage left all over National Park, seawall after Easter celebrations

Garbage all over the National Park after Easter Monday.
Garbage all over the National Park after Easter Monday.
By

Those celebrating Easter Monday in the National Park, on the Kitty seawall  and on the East Coast left large amounts of garbage. They dropped any and everything.  Yesterday, Stabroek News visited the National Park and staff were observed picking up boxes, plastic, bags, bottles, foodstuff and spoons among other waste. Piles of overflowing garbage bags could be seen in some places while in other areas, garbage was openly scattered all around.

Trending