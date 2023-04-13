Early substance abuse inevitably puts users in danger

Dear Editor,

Growing up in Charlestown/ Albouystown, most of my recreational time found myself socializing with various types of people society produces due to my curious mind. Amongst them were pirates, choke and robbers, kick-down-the-door bandits, murderers, etc., and many served time in jail, some long and some short. What was noticeable about almost all is that they were either addicted to marijuana or cocaine. Some of them and I were very good friends but I’m proud to say I’ve never tried any or was forced to use any, and when offered, I declined and they respected my choice. They would sometimes fuss over the quality and feelings, but ironically, it never motivated me.

Today, I look at the youths and see from a young age many have become substance abusers and most do because they wanted to ‘blend in’ and along the line, they somehow have become a menace to society. Look at the attitudes of many young people today and you could predict their future. Is substance abuse the cause for their way of thinking to be compromised? The recent spate of murder/wounding doesn’t seems to be family related, so where are our youths heading?

Editor, recently I was doing work on a building in South Ruimveldt, and all the workers, except me used marijuana and smoked more than someone who smoke cigarette, which caused me to wonder what medical illness they might have to make them abuse it so much. I don’t have a problem with smoking, but their behaviour told me something was definitely wrong. Having no respect for anyone around, even the owner of the building they smoked in front of, and used the most vulgar language available to converse. I was under the impression that they were very talented to be allowed such atrocious behaviour but when they started tiling, I was greatly disappointed and everyone who viewed their work expressed disappointment, including the owner who halted the work.

The result was two cracked tiles, uneven and out of line, along with two broken unused tiles in the bathroom. It is my opinion that substance abuse caused them to have no respect for people’s money and no self-esteem. Finally, Editor, there’s nowhere you can go and see youths behaving decently; persons are predicting their future based on their behaviour. Society hasn’t failed them but those in authority has! For instance, at Vreed-en-Hoop junction, numerous young men are touting, and whilst doing that, they openly consume alcohol and marijuana. Throughout the period they are there, they use the coolest language available without any respect/regard for anyone and should someone try to up upbraid them, the person would be pounced upon all around and ridiculed.

The police station is not far from there, but apparently, that’s not noticeable to them. Their actions seem to motivate many school boys into thinking it’s cool behaviour and cause some to drop out of school. The DJs playing music at dances/parties/fete etc., is another contributing factor. On Tuesday, 11th April, loud music could be heard emanating from an event at Uitvlugt sports ground until after 3 am. The Leonora police station was only two villages away but residents had to listen as the DJs encouraged the revelers how to disrespect women in explicit detail and what ‘boys’ should do when they have issues with others, which makes me think that everyone is a badman and war it out, which includes picking up a gun.

Isn’t the police observing this nonsense and placing some rules before issuing permission? There should be a time for the music to tone down and turn off. The DJ should have some sort of decorum and use his language carefully. Stop granting permits and place a ban on DJs who fail to abide. That’s not rocket science, but if we all continue to accept what is dished out to us, society will only end up worse.

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates