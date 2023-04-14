Man pleads guilty to stealing weapons from Radar Security

A man who recently completed a jail sentence for a break and enter charge has been remanded for the theft of 11 firearms, valued $3.5 million, property of Adepemo Peters.

Forty-four-year-old Patrick Smith, of Lot 1 Dennis Street Sophia, appeared before Magistrate Sherdel-Isaacs Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday, to answer to the charge and to which he pleaded guilty.

The particulars of the charge stated that the defendant is known to the law for breaking and entering and was released from prison on October 22nd, 2022 after serving a five-year sentence. It is alleged that between the 24th and 26th of December 2022, the accused went to Radar Security Service at Lot 79 Carmichael Street, Georgetown and stole 11 firearms valued $3.5 million dollars. A report was made to the police on 26th December, 2022 by Peters, and an investigation was launched which led to the arrest of the accused. He was told of the offense, cautioned and under caution he admitted to involvement under camera. Legal advice was sought and the suspect was arrested and taken into police custody.