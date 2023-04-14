Rotaract Club of Georgetown Central in 6th Wine and Art expo

The Rotaract Club of Georgetown Central hosted its 6th Wine and Art exhibition at the Booklands Gardens on March 25, 2023.

A release yesterday from the club said that the event stands as the club’s signature fundraiser supporting its service to the local community.

The release said that this year’s event turned out to be bigger and better than its previous renditions with an expansion of the form of arts displayed to include greater emphasis on handcrafted art and fashion along its traditional painting, drawing, photography and art work on exhibition.