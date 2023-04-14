Ferrari taxes

Dear Editor,
Shell Mohammed says “his son Azruddin’s Ferrari was held by US Customs” and Azruddin himself boasted of ownership on his Facebook page and said the Ferrari was “inexplicably detained” on the grounds of allegations made to foreign law enforcement about himself, family, and company but was released, following court proceedings” and yet this very Ferrari in contention was imported into Guyana under the name Hana Mohammed (Azruddin’s sibling) using a remigrant duty-free concession. Under this agreement, only 10% of the $160M in taxes due was paid to the Guyana Revenue Authority. It seems the ex-FBI man for hire may have lost a step or two in retirement and missed that bit of information in his ‘investigations’ for he gave his recommendation at a cost to his reputation.
Sincerely,
(Name and address withheld)